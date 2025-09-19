Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 595 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 662.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,537,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

