Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $762.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $739.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $772.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $939.86. The stock has a market cap of $722.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.