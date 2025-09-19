Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $296.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $843.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.06 and its 200-day moving average is $194.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.