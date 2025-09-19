Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Position Lifted by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Chevron by 662.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,537,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8%

CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

