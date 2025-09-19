Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Tesla by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $416.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.43 and its 200 day moving average is $307.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 240.95, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.79.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

