Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after purchasing an additional 247,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE TJX opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

