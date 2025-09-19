Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,225,000 after acquiring an additional 773,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $762.84 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $939.86. The company has a market cap of $722.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $739.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

