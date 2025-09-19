Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 352 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $296.67 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $843.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

