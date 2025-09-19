Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sterling Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Wing Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 52,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $274.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

