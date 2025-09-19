Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 55,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.08.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $267.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

