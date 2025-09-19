1,776 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Bought by Ryan Investment Management Inc.

Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. NextEra Energy makes up 0.1% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 882,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,560,000 after buying an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,124.70. This trade represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

NEE opened at $70.78 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

