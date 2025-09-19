NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 276 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 124,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 274,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 374,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 903,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at $727,124.70. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

