IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.74 Million Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $83.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

