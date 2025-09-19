Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 168 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $293,562.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,116,158.52. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

NYSE UBER opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

