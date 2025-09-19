Piscataqua Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 446,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,777,000 after buying an additional 111,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.93. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

