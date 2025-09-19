Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,093,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,068,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Palo Alto Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Clare Market Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.39.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $205.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.19 and its 200 day moving average is $186.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,356,888.56. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,622 shares of company stock worth $106,468,778. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

