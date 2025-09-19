Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,604 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $586.39 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $576.55 and a 200 day moving average of $558.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,717 shares of company stock worth $22,684,831. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

