Grove Bank & Trust Buys 42 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.11. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

