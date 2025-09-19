Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

