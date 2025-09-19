KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Legacy Trust raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

