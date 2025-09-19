TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

