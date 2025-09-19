Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $595.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.90. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $598.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

