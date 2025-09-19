Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,375 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 27.5% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $325,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $663.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $666.27. The company has a market capitalization of $668.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $643.24 and a 200-day moving average of $599.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

