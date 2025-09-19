Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $210.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

