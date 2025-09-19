Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $595.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $571.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.90. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $598.14.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

