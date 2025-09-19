IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.9% in the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DIS opened at $114.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.