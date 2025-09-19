Ryan Investment Management Inc. Takes $938,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $327.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $328.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

