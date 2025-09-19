Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 882,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after buying an additional 196,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

