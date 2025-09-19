210,263 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Acquired by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 210,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,337,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,077 shares of company stock valued at $19,099,953 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $244.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

