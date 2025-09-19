Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Global Financial Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $608.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $611.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $588.55 and its 200-day moving average is $548.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

