Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:MPC opened at $185.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $186.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

