Clare Market Investments LLC Sells 121 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Clare Market Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 218,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total transaction of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:GS opened at $804.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $736.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $807.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

