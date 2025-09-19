Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 167,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $341.90 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $342.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.20.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

