Three Seasons Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Three Seasons Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 51,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $120.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.