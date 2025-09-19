Three Seasons Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Three Seasons Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 51,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $120.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
