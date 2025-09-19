Grove Bank & Trust Sells 279 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after buying an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Accenture by 30,256.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,248 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $225,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7%

ACN opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $235.83 and a 1-year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

