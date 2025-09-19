Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.38.

S&P Global Stock Down 6.6%

SPGI opened at $508.39 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $543.36 and a 200-day moving average of $515.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

