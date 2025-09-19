Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.35.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

