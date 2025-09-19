Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $377.92 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

