TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $215.88 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.18.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

