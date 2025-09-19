Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 776 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.6% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,493,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair lowered Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.30 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $62.41 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,519.28. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

