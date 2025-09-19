Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 25,103 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 733.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 423,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Comcast Stock Down 2.4%

CMCSA opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.