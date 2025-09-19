Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $15.13 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Stewardship Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

