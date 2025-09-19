Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $296.67 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $843.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.11.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

