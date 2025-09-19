Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,518,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $467.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.99 and a 200 day moving average of $368.16. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $467.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total value of $7,088,152.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 482,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,653 shares of company stock worth $8,943,642 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.20.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

