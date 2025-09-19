Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after buying an additional 838,689 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.69 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $826.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.