Trust Point Inc. Buys 2,668 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 35,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 924,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

