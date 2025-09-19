Kozak & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $210.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.20 and a 200 day moving average of $217.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

