Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.09 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $663.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $666.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $643.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.24. The company has a market capitalization of $668.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

