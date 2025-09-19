Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $663.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $666.27. The stock has a market cap of $668.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $643.24 and its 200 day moving average is $599.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

