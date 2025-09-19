Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8%

CVX stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

